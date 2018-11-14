Coach Doug McKay leaves MK Lightning

Doug McKay has resigned from his post as MK Lightning's Head Coach for 'personal reasons.'

The Canadian coach replaced Pete Russell at the start of the season, but Lightning are enduring one of their worst ever campaigns, currently on a seven-game losing streak - their worst in Lightning's history.

MK Thunder coach Lewis Clifford will step into the breach to replace McKay for tonight's game against Glasgow Clan, while Tim Wallace and Ryan Lannon will coahc hte team.

A club statement read: "The Smith Recycling Milton Keynes Lightning announce today that Head Coach Doug McKay will be leaving his role for personal reasons.

"Lewis Clifford of the MK Thunder NIHL who stood in for Doug until his arrival in the country earlier this season, will take on the role of interim Bench Coach for tonight’s game, whilst players Tim Wallace and Ryan Lannon will take on coaching duties."