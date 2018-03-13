Hook selected for GB's pre-World Championship camp

Lightning forward Lewis Hook has been selected to represent Great Britain in a pre-World Championship training camp and two international training matches against Lithuania next month.

Lewis, 21, joined the Lightning in Summer 2014 and has captained the GB side at U18 level and been Alternate Captain at U20 level. He’s impressed many in Lightning’s debut Elite League season and is the club’s top points-scoring Briton.

Lewis Hook | Pic: Tony Sargent

Head coach, Pete Russell, said: “This was a tough 28-man squad to choose and a lot of talented players have been left out.

“But I am happy with the roster for the training camp and the two Lithuania matches next month.

“The competition for places in the GB squad is intense and that will continue to be the case ahead of cutting the squad to 23 players for the World Championship.

“We did something very special last year in Belfast and that will live long in the memory, but that’s behind us now and we will face five very, very good teams in Budapest.”

GB host Lithuania in Milton Keynes on Saturday April 14 (7pm) and the following day, Sunday April 15, in Coventry’s Skydome Arena (5:15pm).

After the games against Lithuania, the squad will be reduced to the 23 players who will represent Great Britain at the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary from April 22-28.