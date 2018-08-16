Hurricanes leave it late to blow away the Vikings

MK Hurricanes won the Bethany’s Legacy play-off finals on Sunday with a devastating four minute spell in the third period to stun Solihull Vikings.

The game was tied at 4-4 as we went into the final 10 minutes of the game but after taking the lead on 50:19, Solihull conceded two penalties and both were punished as the Hurricanes went 7-4 up - a lead they would not surrender.

It could have been a different story for the Hurricanes though. Having won their conference in Bethany’s Legacy Challenge Cup (BLCC) they won the league a month later but only just as they snatched the title on goal-difference.

The went into the play-offs finals weekend ready to take on Nottingham Northstars. And their 6-4 win saw them qualify for Sunday’s final where they would take on the Vikings.

But despite a bright start taking an early lead, Vikings struck back and took a 3-1 lead.

But Hurricanes battled back, and their flurry in the third period was enough to claim the crown.

