Lightning players visit children's ward

MK Lightning spread the festive cheer on Tuesday by visiting the children's ward at MK Hosptial.

Lewis Hook, Alex Forbes, Jonathan Boxill, Jordan Hedley and co-owner Monica Moody visited poorly youngsters on the ward, dishing out tickets and putting a smile on their faces.

The players were delighted to bump into young MKL supporter Lucas and his mum, who rarely miss a home match - and were delighted to hear Lucas is going home soon, and hopes to be back in his usual viewing spot this Saturday evening for the match between MK Lightning and Coventry Blaze.