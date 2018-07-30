Mazanec makes Milton Keynes Lightning move

Czech defenceman Martin Mazanec is the latest recruit to MK Lightning for the forthcoming season.

The 28 year old joins MK after a season split between French league runners-up Nice and two-time Slovakian League Champions Zilnia.

The imposing 6’ 4” D-man brings with him the experience of having risen through the Czech hockey system, from youth team to the top level.

During his time with Havirov in the Czech Republic in the 2015-16 season he was the club’s equal second-highest scoring defenceman.

The following season Martin represented his hometown club, Ceske Budejovice, one of the team who won the Czech second tier championship.

He started the 2017-18 season with Nice, playing in the French league before a mid season move closer to home with HK Zilnia.

Lightning’s Head Coach, Doug McKay, is enthusiastic about the attributes the defenceman brings to Milton Keynes. He said: “Martin played at a pretty good level when he was younger. He will bring a physical presence to the team but he moves very well for a big man - he’ll give our net minders protection in front of the net and has a great first pass from the back.

“I’ve spoken to some of his previous coaches and all of them couldn’t speak highly enough of him, I know he will be a good fit for what I want us to achieve here.”