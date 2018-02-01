MK Lightning sack Nickerson after fan fight

Matt Nickerson has been sacked by MK Lightning after he punched a fan in the aftermath of their defeat to Guildford Flames on Sunday.

Nickerson received a 20-game ban for his part in abusing an official and the altercation with a fan.

READ MORE: TWENTY game ban for Lightning player after punching a fan



Read more at: https://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/sport/ice-hockey/twenty-game-ban-for-lightning-player-after-punching-a-fan-1-8358862

Following the incident and ban, Lightning moved swiftly to end his contract.

A statement from the team said: "Following an incident in Guildford on Sunday and the subsequent EIHL Department of Player Safety report, The Smith Recycling Milton Keynes Lightning and Matt Nickerson have parted company with immediate effect.

"Ice Hockey is a family sport and it is unacceptable that at any time supporters are threatened or made to feel unsafe.

"The MK Lightning do not condone what happened and Matt has been held accountable for his actions by both the Elite League Department of Player Safety and by the club.

"Milton Keynes Lightning takes the safety of their players, opposing players and most importantly the spectators very seriously, and the League needs to ensure that all member clubs are compliant in their player and spectator safety procedures."