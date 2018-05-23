Piotrowski fires Falcons to Premier League Playoff double

MK Falcons have retained their crown after winning the Women’s Premier League Playoffs on Sunday.

Having finished third in the league standings after a hard season, Falcons took on Chelmsford Cobras in the semi-final. They eased into the final thanks to a Rachel Piotrowski hat-trick, with Lydia Howton and Kirsten Noble netting the others in a 5-1 win to book their spot against Swindon Topcats in the final.

Falcons raced into a 2-0 lead in the first period with Piotrowski once again on the scoresheet netting both.

But Topcats fought back and after halving the deficit, forced keeper Kayliegh Doyle into a brilliant save to keep Falcons ahead.

And they held on to claim the 2-1 victory and lift the trophy for a second year.