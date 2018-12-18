Illness is not enough to deny determined Zaw

Seven doctors appointments in three weeks were not enough to deny a determined Zaw Torley from claiming the 2018 British Taekwando Poomsae Championship.

The youngster was suffering an infection, leaving him with stomach cramps and nausea the night before the competition.

Undefeated all season though, 11-year-old Zaw did not want to miss the final event of the year, with his spot in the GB squad at stake.

Having not had a good night’s sleep, Zaw was told to try his best and enjoy the day as best as he can.

But he needn’t have worried though as he claimed gold in the U11 Male Dan Team before claiming gold again in the U11 Mixed Pairs Dan.

He will step up to U14s next year, and showed what he can be capable of against older opposition when he claimed a bronze medal to go alongside his two golds.

Whilst the Under 14 category was going on, Zaw had to run across the big sports hall to also compete in his current individual category, the U11 Male Dan.

Amazingly, he won gold in this category too, confirming his place in history as undefeated in 2018 in this category in the UK.

But that was not all for Zaw, as he went on to compete in the U17 Male Dan and in the U17 Mixed Pair Dan where he achieved silver in both categories.