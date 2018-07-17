Ironman Dan qualifies for World Championships

Dan Fisher has qualified for the prestigious World Ironman Championships after a brilliant performance in Bolton at the weekend - but he won't make the startline in Hawaii.

Not satisfied with a regular triathlon, an Ironman is made up of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile cycle, finishing with a 26.2 mile run - a full marathon distance.

Dan, from Old Farm Park, joined 2,000 other competitors on the start line in Bolton on Sunday, mixing it with professional and amateur triathletes and certainly did himself proud, finishing 79th in the 18-24-year-olds group in a brilliant time of 9 hours, 44 minutes- enough to qualify for the World Championships in Hawaii.

Unfortunately, Dan, 22, does not have the time nor funding to attend the World Championships in October.