Kettle is too hot to handle in Leicester

There really is no stopping James Kettle as he continues to take the squash world by storm.

Not content with winning U15s tournaments, the 13-year-old won the U17s Leicester Junior Open at the weekend.

As he has no under 17 ranking James was the lowest seeded player in the small draw. James first match was against the 1 seed, Joshua Inman from Lincolnshire. To the shock of the crowd, some outstanding play from the diminutive 13 year old saw him breeze past his larger and older opponent 3-0.

His semi-final saw him take on the 2 seed, Joe Robinson also from Lincolnshire. Almost 3 years older than James, Joe was an imposing figure on court. However, James dismantled Joe in a clinical display, winning 3-0.

The final saw James take on Tristan Thickett from Warwickshire but once again James dominated the match, taking a convincing and comfortable 3-0 win to win his first under 17 tournament.