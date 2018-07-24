Kickboxing titles are on the line at Planet Ice

Eight world titles will be on the line when world championship kickboxing arrives at Planet Ice in September.

Promoters All-Star Promotions have a whole day of world championship kickboxing, K1 and white-collar boxing planned for Saturday, September 29.

Fighters from across the world will be competing – and the promoters are hoping 3,000 fight fans will watch the action.

‘’You don’t get many shows of this size and this quality,’’ said Steven Cook, head of All-Star Promotions. ‘’It’s unheard of really.

‘’We’ve got eight kickboxing world-title fights, European, British and Southern Area title fights, K1 and white-collar boxing.

‘’This isn’t just a huge show for Milton Keynes, this is the biggest show of its kind in the country and it will help put me and my company on the map.

‘’I have always wanted my shows to be the biggest and the best – and this show in September is just the start.

‘’If this show goes well, we will keep putting on bigger and better shows.

‘’I want to make Milton Keynes our base. There is huge potential there and I just hope the public get behind us.’’

Cook currently holds the WRSA world super-lightweight kickboxing title and said; ‘’I would have liked to defend my title on the show but there wasn’t room for me as well!

‘’There’s also so much to do when you’re promoting a show and it’s hard to do that and train for a world-title fight.’’

There should be plenty of support for the white-collar boxers from Milton Keynes on the show.

Cook says Ant Harrris, Tatiana Radan and Thomas Banks are all set to be matched.

Tickets are available from www.allstar-pro.com and 01908 540020.