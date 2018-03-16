Mahmood and Abid continue their rise up the boxing ranks

Hamza Mahmood bounced back to winning ways with an emphatic and classy performance against Satpal Baharj to claim the U52 Elite Southern Area title belt.

The 18-year-old took on the One Nation Boxing Club ace but out-pointed his opponent to deservedly take the bout and the belt with it.

Faraz Abid

The judges were impressed with the composure and application of Mahmood’s boxing skills as he started fast and looked at triggering his opponent onto fast counters before throwing clusters to the head and body of Baharj who was struggling with the pace of Hamza’s work rate.

The Hoddesdon boxer was confident and precise with his punch picking as he went through the gears landing clean and drawing warm applause from the audience.

It was a great contest for Hamza to warm up with in preparation of the forthcoming Elite men’s Championships, and judging by this performance, he has an excellent chance to advance to the finals.

There was success for another MK boxer too, with Faraz Abid beating Giordano Luca in Italy on Saturday. The 19-year-old from Stony Stratford claimed gold with another excellent performance.