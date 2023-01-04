Make friends and keep fit as Milton Keynes running club starts beginner courses

People in Milton Keynes can make friends and keep fit at the same time as a popular city running club starts its beginner courses.

The Redway Runners Running Club of Milton Keynes is starting its Beginner Running Courses from January 8 and anyone interested is invited to contact the club to book a place.

Places are free of charge but you are asked to join the club for just £5, which is the usual cost of annual membership!

Beginner Runners ‘graduating’ at Milton Keynes Parkrun, Willen Lake.

A spokesman said: “There are different groups to choose from on different days and times. You don’t need any specialised equipment to start, just yourself, comfortable clothing and a pair of training shoes.”

This introduction to running culminates in a 5k ‘Graduation’ at Milton Keynes Parkrun, Willen Lake on Saturday 11th March.

