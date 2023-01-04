News you can trust since 1981
Make friends and keep fit as Milton Keynes running club starts beginner courses

The course is suitable for all ages and abilities

By David RoseContributor
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:25am

People in Milton Keynes can make friends and keep fit at the same time as a popular city running club starts its beginner courses.

The Redway Runners Running Club of Milton Keynes is starting its Beginner Running Courses from January 8 and anyone interested is invited to contact the club to book a place.

Places are free of charge but you are asked to join the club for just £5, which is the usual cost of annual membership!

Beginner Runners ‘graduating’ at Milton Keynes Parkrun, Willen Lake.
A spokesman said: “There are different groups to choose from on different days and times. You don’t need any specialised equipment to start, just yourself, comfortable clothing and a pair of training shoes.”

This introduction to running culminates in a 5k ‘Graduation’ at Milton Keynes Parkrun, Willen Lake on Saturday 11th March.

For more information on the club or how to get involved visit the Redway Runners website.