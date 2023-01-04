Make friends and keep fit as Milton Keynes running club starts beginner courses
The course is suitable for all ages and abilities
People in Milton Keynes can make friends and keep fit at the same time as a popular city running club starts its beginner courses.
The Redway Runners Running Club of Milton Keynes is starting its Beginner Running Courses from January 8 and anyone interested is invited to contact the club to book a place.
Places are free of charge but you are asked to join the club for just £5, which is the usual cost of annual membership!
A spokesman said: “There are different groups to choose from on different days and times. You don’t need any specialised equipment to start, just yourself, comfortable clothing and a pair of training shoes.”
This introduction to running culminates in a 5k ‘Graduation’ at Milton Keynes Parkrun, Willen Lake on Saturday 11th March.
For more information on the club or how to get involved visit the Redway Runners website.