Milton Keynes RUFC to field all-homegrown team in historic first

This Saturday Milton Keynes Rugby Club (MKRUFC) will make history as they field their first-ever Men’s XV made up entirely of homegrown players.

Every player in the starting line-up has come through the club’s youth system which is a testament to MKRUFC’s commitment to grassroots rugby and player development.

MKRUFC boasts approximately 300 players across all age groups, from Super 6’s to Colts, highlighting the sheer volume of young talent coming through the ranks. This milestone underscores the importance of nurturing and supporting these players every year to ensure a strong future for the club.

Investing in youth development for years, MKRUFC has established a clear pathway from minis to senior rugby. The result? A full squad of local talent ready to take on the opposition.

MKRUFC
MKRUFC

“We’ve built something special here,” said Kevin Papworth, Director of Rugby at MKRUFC.

A key to this success has been integrating Colts (U18) into senior rugby, ensuring a smooth transition through training alongside experienced players and competitive Saturday fixtures.

“There’s no better feeling than seeing a player who started in the minis now pulling on a 1st team jersey,” said Kevin. “This is what our club is all about.”

Saturday’s match is more than just a game – it’s a celebration of everything grassroots rugby should be. With young players now becoming role models for the next generation, the future of MKRUFC has never looked brighter.

Kick-off is at 2:00 p.m. at The Valley, Bowland Drive, Milton Keynes MK4 2DN. Supporters are encouraged to come down and be part of this landmark occasion.

