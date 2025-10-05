Milton Keynes youngster crowned national taekwondo champion

Rayton Chow secured a notable victory in the Child Advanced Male -26kg division at the British Taekwondo Kyorugi National Championships in Sheffield.

Chow's impressive performance showcased his skill and determination, earning him a top spot on the podium. The event, held at the English Institute of Sport, featured talented young athletes from across the UK competing in various weight categories.

This year, in Sheffield, UK, In a thrilling display of skill and determination, young local boy from Milton Keynes, Rayton Chow emerged victorious at the British Taekwondo Kyorugi National Championships held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield on the 24th of October 2025. The competition, which drew top talent from across the UK, saw Chow dominate his division to claim the top spot on the podium, in the advanced group, solidifying his position as one of the country's top competitors in his division.