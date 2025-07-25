MK Air Cricket Club welcomes Sweden U19 national team for exhibition match

MK AIR CC Vs Sweden U19 National

MK Air Cricket Club, a stalwart of the local cricket community for the past 20 years, is proud to announce the hosting of a special exhibition match against the Sweden Under-19 national cricket team

The game takes place on Sunday. This milestone event will take place in Milton Keynes and marks a significant moment in the club’s history.

Founded two decades ago and entirely self-funded by its members, MK Air Cricket Club has tirelessly promoted cricket across all age groups while actively supporting charitable initiatives. Our club participates in both the Northants Cricket League and Four Counties Cricket League and is deeply committed to fostering the spirit of sportsmanship and community engagement.

Welcoming the Sweden U19 National Team is a great honor for MK Air and also a testament to our continued efforts to elevate the profile of cricket in Milton Keynes and beyond. This international fixture promises to be an exciting occasion for players and spectators alike, and further strengthens the bonds of friendship through sport.

We invite all members of the Milton Keynes community and local media to join us in celebrating this unique event and witnessing top-tier competitive cricket in our city.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 27th July, 2025

Venue: Westcroft Pavilion and Sport Ground, Cranborne Avenue, Milton Keynes MK4 4GB

Time: 1100 hrs