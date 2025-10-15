MK Dons disability football teams return to the field after more than a year away

MK Dons Community Trust's inclusion squad trains every Sunday and is recruiting new members.

Disability football teams from the Milton Keynes Dons Community Trust have made a return to action after more than a year away.

The Trust, which is the official charity of League Two side MK Dons, has overseen some changes behind the scenes, but the inclusion football sides have returned to competitive action.

The BOBi League (Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Inclusive League) was established in 2008 to provide children and adults with physical and learning difficulties the opportunity to play competitive football on a regular basis.

Starting with 11 teams, the league has since grown to become one of the largest pan-disability leagues in the country.

The MK Dons side was previously a permanent fixture in the league, and returned to the field this month.

The league format is split into different age groups for children, with adults playing in divisions ranging from the Premiership to the Conference.

The first games of the new season allowed the opportunity to ensure teams are playing at the right level and for players to catch up with each other too.

In the Championship, the MK Dons team played three 15-minutes games over the course of the day at Oxford City Football Club, where all the matches across the season will take place.

League One and League Two sides in the BOBi League played five matches each, with all games timed at nine minutes.

Glenn Row, Lead Inclusion Coach at MK Dons Community Trust, said: “We’re really proud to see the team return.

“In my team talk to the group, I spoke about playing with passion, determination and respect, and representing the MK Dons badge.

“I was pleased with the squad and how it went in our return to competitive football. It was the first football trip with us too for many of our players.

“The league allows our players the opportunity to develop social, communication and teamwork skills, while also enjoying regular exercise.

“We’re looking to recruit new players for the season and welcome anyone wishing to get involved with our inclusive teams.”

Seven rounds of games take place over the course of the season. There will be further games in November, March, April, May and June.

In June, there will be a presentation ceremony to mark the end of the season. All fixtures will take place at Oxford City FC unless otherwise stated.

For further information about MK Dons Community Trust’s inclusion squad and to get involved, email [email protected].