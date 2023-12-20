MK Lightning “Air the Bear” bears donated to MK Hospital Charity and 3 local charities

Milton Keynes Ice Hockey Club (MKL) has once again shown its commitment to community spirit and charity through the successful “Air the Bear” event held on December 2nd.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a heart-warming display of generosity and support, fans at the event donated a remarkable total of 444 teddy bears.

The thrilling moment occurred when MKL scored their first goal, prompting fans to toss the teddy bears onto the ice, creating a spectacular and touching scene. The bears were then collected by the dedicated members of the Storm Junior Ice Hockey club, who efficiently bagged them up in preparation for their special journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a gesture of goodwill and community engagement, Acute Ambulance & Medical Services Managing Director Kieren Gibson personally delivered 350* bears to Milton Keynes Hospital in an ambulance, where they were received by the MK Hospital Charity.

Bears thrown after MKL first goal

There, the furry friends were warmly welcomed by a team from MKL, including Tim Wallace, Rory Herrman, Toms Rutkis, Dillon Lawrence, Equipment Manager Andy Watkins and Stuart Smart from the MKL events team who helped organise the event.

The team showed compassion in delivering the bears throughout the hospital ward, bringing smiles and comfort to the children receiving treatment, with the help of the MK Hospital Charity.

In a significant expansion of the event’s impact, the bears were shared not only with MK Hospital Charity but also with several other local charities, including CHUMS, MK Carers, and Willen Hospice.

Advertisement

Advertisement