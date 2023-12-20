News you can trust since 1981
MK Lightning “Air the Bear” bears donated to MK Hospital Charity and 3 local charities

Milton Keynes Ice Hockey Club (MKL) has once again shown its commitment to community spirit and charity through the successful “Air the Bear” event held on December 2nd.
By Tom RobertsContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:29 GMT
In a heart-warming display of generosity and support, fans at the event donated a remarkable total of 444 teddy bears.

The thrilling moment occurred when MKL scored their first goal, prompting fans to toss the teddy bears onto the ice, creating a spectacular and touching scene. The bears were then collected by the dedicated members of the Storm Junior Ice Hockey club, who efficiently bagged them up in preparation for their special journey.

In a gesture of goodwill and community engagement, Acute Ambulance & Medical Services Managing Director Kieren Gibson personally delivered 350* bears to Milton Keynes Hospital in an ambulance, where they were received by the MK Hospital Charity.

Bears thrown after MKL first goal
There, the furry friends were warmly welcomed by a team from MKL, including Tim Wallace, Rory Herrman, Toms Rutkis, Dillon Lawrence, Equipment Manager Andy Watkins and Stuart Smart from the MKL events team who helped organise the event.

The team showed compassion in delivering the bears throughout the hospital ward, bringing smiles and comfort to the children receiving treatment, with the help of the MK Hospital Charity.

In a significant expansion of the event’s impact, the bears were shared not only with MK Hospital Charity but also with several other local charities, including CHUMS, MK Carers, and Willen Hospice.

These organisations play vital roles in supporting various community needs. Willen Hospice will use the donations for their child bereavement work. CHUMS and Carers MK support carers aged from 5 years up. They will gift the bears to their Young Carers.

