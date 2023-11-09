MK Lightning pays heartfelt tribute to Adam Johnson #47 in a touching ceremony

The Milton Keynes Lightning Ice Hockey team came together in a touching ceremony to remember Adam Johnson #47 of the Nottingham Panthers, who tragically lost his life during an Elite League game on October 28, 2023. The event was a testament to the enduring bond of the ice hockey community and a tribute to Johnson's memory.

Head coaches Tim Wallace and Dominic Gabaj led the tribute by laying a wreath on the ice, in the colours of the Nottingham Panthers. The symbolic gesture showed the unity and respect that exists among teams in the world of ice hockey.

The emotional ceremony continued with the MK Lightning players standing around centre ice, where they observed a minute of silence, followed by a minute of applause as the players and fans alike engaged in a minute of clapping. This collective gesture served as a celebration of Johnson's life and the positive impact he had on the ice hockey community.

The MKL Drummers, known for their unwavering support for the team, led the crowd in chanting "Adam Johnson" for one minute at the 47-minute mark of the game. This touching tribute showed the strong connection between the players and the fans.

In the wake of Johnson's tragic passing, MK Lightning organisation has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of its players. They have sourced and provided all their players with neck guards, a safety precaution aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future. In a generous display of solidarity, the team has also donated these neck guards to MK Thunder and MK Falcons, two other teams that are located at Planet Ice Milton Keynes.