MK make a flying start to the head season

The men’s crew from MK Rowing Club were named the fastest for the second year running at the first head race of the season.

The Men’s Open 8+ coxed by Steve Boughton, crew; John Smith, James Pototsky. Charlie Blewitt, Shaun Turner, Les Goodship, Mike Povey, Chris Wilson and Jo Heywood (Women’s Captain standing in for an injured crew member ), stormed ahead of the opposition to win not only their race but the fastest boat of the day trophy with a time of 5.56.6.

The Women’s B1 8+ coxed by Chris Wilson kept the Northampton crew off the leader board with a solid win by crew members; Jo Heywood, Paula Heywood, Heidi Towse, Jayne Skeith, Helen Smith, Clare Lawson and Suzanne De Maine with a time of 6.32.

Two Milton Keynes Women’s Crews competed against each other for the W Masters 4+ win, which was won by W MasE 4+ coxed by Jen Pilcher, crew; Karen Wilson, Paula Heywood, Helen Smith and Suzanne De Maine with a time of 7.04.

Back racing after injury saw Steve Lawson win convincingly in the MasF 1x with a time of 7.16.9.

It was also a great opportunity for the MasG 4x team to race against strong competition; Roger Bidgood, Peter Rutledge, Malcolm Haynes and Mike Povey with a time of 7.46.

Milton Keynes Rowing Club also entered a development crew which, for some, was their first ever competitive race in a fine boat, all having just graduated from the Club’s learn to row course.

