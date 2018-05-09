More marathon miles for Mark

He might not have been competing in the MK Marathon, but it was certainly a marathon effort for Mark Atkinson this weekend.

Running as a pace-setter for the 5:15 target on Monday, Mark had already run 100 miles two days earlier, completing the Thames Path 100.

The 100 mile race from Richmond to Oxford saw Mark run through the night, completing the course in 22:51, coming home 61st.

“I’ve run MK every year so wanted to run it even with tired legs,” he said. “Despite ridiculous heat and thanks to locals with hoses and orange segments I finished in 5h14m, completing my 110th marathon and really enjoyed helping to motivate people on route and help them achieve their goals.