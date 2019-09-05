Albon hopes to improve at the Italian Grand Prix

Despite securing his best F1 finish last time out, Alex Albon says he still has plenty to learn heading into this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The British-Thai driver made his Red Bull Racing debut at the Belgian Grand Prix, and claimed fifth spot having started 17th at Spa-Francorchamps.

Albon in action at Spa

While his race drew plaudits from his team, Albon admitted he was not wholly happy with his performance at the wheel of the RB15.

He said: "Fifth was a great result but there are definitely things I need to work on and improve so I’ll do my homework ahead of this weekend to try and understand the car more. Monza will really be a continuation of the work we did in Spa and I’ll keep on learning as much as I can.

"Last week was a bit of a blur and there was so much to take in, maybe that’s partly why I looked so chilled! I kind of glided through the week, so now my first weekend is over I will take some time to reflect and see what I need to work on with the team."

With Ferrari expected to dominate again at the Italian Grand Prix, Albon added: "It’s actually not a circuit that I love driving-wise. There’s just something about it but I still managed to fight for third there in F2 last year and I was a tenth off pole, so it’s not a disaster!

Max Verstappen

"Monza obviously isn’t the easiest track for us, but I’ve driven the car now so I think FP1 will be a bit smoother this time around."

Max Verstappen's race ended almost before it started in Belgium as he collided with Kimi Raikkonen at the first corner, eliminating him by the next. But the Dutchman, who slipped behind Sebastian Vettel in the championship standings as a result, hopes to bounce back at Monza.

He said: “It was a weekend of mixed feelings in Spa and it definitely put things into perspective but I’m glad we have back-to-back races so we can get straight back on it this weekend.

"Monza is super-fast which makes it great fun to drive but it can also be a challenge for us and like Spa, it isn’t our strongest circuit on the calendar. For me, the best parts are the high-speed sections and to nail the last corner is not easy but when you do it feels really nice.

Verstappen walks away from his stricken car at Spa

"Monza has so much history around it and the fans are some of the most passionate we see all year. There is plenty of red in the grandstands but hopefully the orange army will also be out to support us in full force this weekend.”