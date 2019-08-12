Albon replaces Gasly at Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon has been given a shock drive at Red Bull Racing for the remainder of the season, replacing Pierre Gasly who returns to Toro Rosso.

The 23-year-old British-Thai driver, who lives in Willen, has been promoted to replace Frenchman Gasly, who has struggled to find his feet at Tilbrook.

Pierre Gasly has struggled at Red Bull against Max Verstappen

Albon, making his F1 debut this season, has been a surprise package this season, having been plucked from F2 to replace Gasly at Toro Rosso for the 2019 season.

Gasly, who impressed for Red Bull's sister team last season, has struggled to adapt to life in the senior squad alongside Max Verstappen. While the Dutchman has not finished outside the top five this season, picking up two victories and three other podium finishes, Gasly's best result has been a fourth place at Silverstone, and trails Verstappen 118 points.

Albon has made four points-scoring finished in his opening 12 races, with a best finish of sixth at the German Grand Prix - where he collided with Gasly in the closing stages.

A Red Bull Racing spokesman said: "Red Bull are in the unique position of having four talented Formula One drivers under contract who can be rotated between Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso. The Team will use the next nine races to evaluate Alex’s performance in order to make an informed decision as to who will drive alongside Max in 2020.

"Everyone at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing looks forward to welcoming Alex to the Team and supporting him during the next phase of his F1 career."