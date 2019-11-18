Albon upset but not angry after Hamilton crash costs him first podium

Alex Albon was just a handful of laps away from a first Formula One podium finish in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Tucked in behind his Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen, who went on to win his third race of the season, Albon was fighting off Lewis Hamilton after a second safety car period. But a reckless move from the six-time world champion saw the Mercedes hit Albon's car, sending him into a spin and dropping him down the order. He would eventually finish 14th.

Hamilton would receive a five-second penalty and drop to seventh, while Pierre Gasly, the man Albon replaced at Tilbrook halfway through the season, would capitalise and finish second, with Carlos Sainz eventually taking McLaren's first podium finish since 2014.

“Of course I’m frustrated but I’m not angry, I’m just upset," said Albon afterwards. "I wanted that podium and we deserved it as it was on merit.

"At the Safety Car restart we had some fun and I enjoyed battling with the Ferraris, the overtake felt good! Obviously Lewis had good grip once he pitted and I think he would’ve got me eventually into Turn 1, but I thought worst-case scenario we had P3.

"I had a good gap to Lewis and I wasn’t worrying about him. I went into the corner deep just to cover him so he didn’t get any ideas, and then there’s a blind spot and obviously we made contact.

"Of course he didn’t do it on purpose, it’s just one of those things and today wasn’t meant to be. It’s done now and we’ll focus on the positives before the next race.

"Congratulations also to Max, he drove really well and deserved the win.”