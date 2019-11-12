Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull for 2020

After a late call to the F1 grid for this season, Alex Albon has been confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020.

After starting the season at Toro Rosso, he was promoted to Red Bull Racing midway through the season, replacing the under-performing Pierre Gasly. His late-season stint at Tilbrook was claimed as a test run for next season, and his performances - not finishing outside the top six in his seven races for the team - have been enough to secure his place alongside Max Verstappen next season.

It has been quite a rise for the British-Thai driver in his debut campaign. Scoring points in just his second race, he has retired just once at the Canadian Grand Prix, while finished a career-best fourth at the Japanese Grand Prix last month.

His performances, which have seen him out-score Verstappen since his arrival at the team, have earned him his place at the team in 2020.

He said: "I’m hugely thankful that Red Bull have put their trust in me and believed in my results since I joined the team and for them to keep me in the car next year is a big deal.

"This year has been an incredible year for me and getting the call up to Red Bull mid-season was already a big step, so now I will use the learnings from this season and use the experience to improve and fight at the front in 2020.”

Team boss Christian Horner added: "Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the team in Belgium and his results – seven finishes in the top-six – speak for themselves.

"It’s extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

"There is plenty of potential still to unlock and we look forward to seeing Alex alongside Max in 2020.”