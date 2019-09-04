Athletes brave the Tour of Milton Keynes

The 37th running of the annual six day Tour of Milton Keynes saw 48 finishers. Runners ran six consecutive races comprising various distances and types of terrain.

Local clubs shared the leading positions with Genci Pepai (Redway Runners) winning the men’s overall race and Abby Roskilly, 20th overall taking the ladies title.

Jen Sangster (Redway) took an early lead in the ladies race completing the opening race, the Tattenhoe 11km in 49.24, Abby running 51.04, some 1.40mins in arrears. Race two moved to a 3.5mile hill race in Bow Brickhill Woods where Abby reduced the arrears clocking 17.21 with Jen finishing in 18.11 for a 50seconds lead.

Moving to a series of mile race on the track Abby was the fastest lady clocking 5.14.7 to take a slender 3 seconds lead overall.

Day four saw the contenders competing in a five mile race around Campbell Park. Here Abby consolidated her lead recording 32.05 and Jen 32.56.

The penultimate event was a 4.5mile cross-country race in the Tear Drop Lakes parkland, where Abby ran 29.30 and Jen 30.38. The final race was 6.5miles from Woughton Playing Fields to Willen Lake and return, Abby recording 44.14 with Jen finishing in 45.05.

Guest runner, Tom Comerford (MMKAC) won the race at Tattenhoe with Genci first of the Tour runners, second home in 40.15, with MMKAC’s Steve Tuttle next home in 42.09. 56 finished this opening race. This latter duo challenged for the men’s title over the next four races Genci was always head of Steve, and by the Willen Lake race Genci had a lead of over 3.5 minutes. Steve just finished ahead of his rival on day six but Genci was able to control the race with his overall lead and finishing with a six day time of 148.20, Steve some 3mins10 in arrears. William Shippin (UKnetrunners) placed third with MMKAC’s Simon Barnaby and Matt Clarke finishing fourth and fifth.

The MMKAC most improved trophies went to Steve Martin and Diane Baldwin whilst Adam Sharman was the most improved Redway Runner with an improvement of over 30mins. Matt Clarke was first M40 and Chris Finister the leading M45.

Finishing 34th overall Dave Findel-Hawkins completed his 34th TOUR whilst Dave Storer finished his 20th.