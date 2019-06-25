Atkinson claims a century in first MK24

Mark Atkinson completed an incredible 100-miles in the first ever MK24 Midsummer Run.
Just under 200 runners took part in the race, arranged by Redway Runners, which allowed runners to race as many laps around a 6.55 mile course, taking in Campbell Park, Willen Lake and Ouzel Valley.
Over the 24-hour period, a total of 5,800 miles were achieved and the winner, Mark Atkinson completed an amazing 100 miles over the weekend.
Simon Read came a narrow second spot as he completed 72 miles.
The winning team ‘The Brickhill Braves’ completed almost one lap per hour and 23 in total.
A total of 77 runners completed the ultra-marathon, 54 in the half marathon and 39 in the full marathon.
Martin Lawrence, Chairman of the Redway Runners said: “This first event was a huge success and we’ve received so many messages of thanks and support from so many people.
The Redway Runners is an all-inclusive running club in Milton Keynes and has sessions every day of the week to suit the needs of all people. For more information about the club, visit: www.redwayrunners.com