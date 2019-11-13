Awards nomination for Ski MK Race Team

Ski MK Race Team have been Shortlisted for Group (Club) of the Year at the forthcoming LEAP Bucks & MK Sports Awards 2019.

As a club Ski MK Race Team provide alpine ski training for all ages twice a week and providing club and national race events. Over the last few years the club has grown from strength-to-strength to a membership of nearly 250.

Recently, the club has expanded to provide training for visually impaired skiers and formed an association with the RAF Alpine Ski Squad to help train during the summer period.

Stephen Metheringham, of Ski MK Race Team said “It’s an honour to be shortlisted in a very competitive category. The club wishes all those shortlisted good luck for the final awards ceremony."

As one of the 43 Active Partnerships, LEAP (Bucks & MK Sport and Activity Partnership) form part of key element to delivery sport across England. The annual Sports Awards allow LEAP to highlight the amazing work from clubs, schools, volunteers, coaches and athletes within the Bucks & MK Region. The 2019 awards are being held later this November at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury.

For more details on Ski MK Race Team, visit www.skimkraceteam.co.uk