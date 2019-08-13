Battle to beat the drop and race for the title hots up in 4CCL

New Bradwell eased their relegation fears with a win over Olney Town in Four Counties Division 1.

With things remaining pretty tight around the bottom, New Bradwell’s 25 point haul sees them climb to seventh in the standings, capitalising on Westcroft’s by-week, while remaining out of reach of Eaton Bray, who beat bottom club Luton Caribbean.

Batting first against Olney, New Bradwell lost Charlie Maw (15) early on, but recovered with two big partnerships to put themselves in control.

Chris Timms hit 85 alongside Teemoor Alam (38) as New Bradwell went from 35-1 to 115-2 at the dismissal of Alam. Timms then went on to put on a further 70 alongside Alen Quelch (28) before he fell at 185-3.

Their efforts saw them over the line at 216-5, with Iain Keeping the pick of Olney’s attack taking 2-48.

The response from Olney though lacked a key partnership, and regular wickets would be their undoing. While Paul Gallyot hit 37 at the top of the order, there were precious few others hitting big. Jason Wright’s 32 at eight was the only other score of note.

With Alf Godfrey (3-55) and Chris Wade (3-43) taking three wickets each, Olney were all out for 185 to hand New Bradwell the win.

North Crawley (143) let slip the lead of the division by losing to Thurleigh (244-6), while Milton Keynes (160) came up short against new leaders Elstow (202-8) despite Navshan Nakhwa’s 4-56.