Brickhill batter Vale to stay in the title hunt

Big-hitting Great Brickhill made light work of Abingdon Vale to keep within two points of Division 1 leaders Didcot.

Mark Nelson got the ball rolling in emphatic fashion at the top of the order, racking up 66 from 53 balls, while George Morris was given a watching brief at the other end.

After Nelson’s wicket fell for 81, Morris was soon behind him for 12, with the score 85-2.

Despite slipping to 109-4, Garth Davson (54) and Austin John (45) carried on the scoring, while Arjun Jhala’s unbeaten 51 from just 29 balls was the icing on the cake as Brickhill declared on 263-7.

The total would turn out to be more than enough. Jack Woodhouse began in fine form, finishing with figures of 4-39, while Jude Ramanadanpulle finished with three wickets in just 14 balls as he took care of the tail end.

Toby Brown took 2-41 while Davson took 1-2, with the visitors back on the road for just 94