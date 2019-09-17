Browne takes bronze on the international stage

John Browne claimed a brilliant bronze medal at the European Masters Championships in Venice, Italy.

Browne won his heat in the M65 100m (w-1.5) to automatically qualify for the final. In the final he came up against the defending champion, Steve Peters (Great Britain) who won with a time of 12.95s.

Browne, in a desperate finish for the silver medal, was beaten by Rudolf Koenig (Germany) by just 2/100th of a second, Koenig recording 13.18s and Browne 13.20s.

In the 200m, Browne came up against Peters in his heat, and again had to give best, recording 28.04 to qualify fourth quickest for the final. Despite improving to 27.79 (w-1.2) in the final he finished fourth, just out of the medals.

Kelvin Smith contested the M70 100m but finished fifth in his heat in 16.29 (w-2.6) and did not qualify for the final.

Second-claim member, Brian Slaughter won the Silver Medal in the M60 Decathlon (100m 14.09 (w-2.4), LJ 4.50m (w+1.0), Shot 11.79m, High Jp 1.42m, 400m 64.16, 100mH 17.16(w+1.2), Discus 40.68m, Javelin 32.19m, 1500m 5:53.28) for 6205 points. The pole vault was declared void due the darkness falling.

Diane Farmer competed in the F60 4km Cross Country, placing 12th in 17:43.