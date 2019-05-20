Captain’s innings from Aris sparks Great Brickhill win

Doug Aris’ 59 helped Great Brickhill to a comfortable 80 run win over Abingdon Vale to pic k up their first win in Cherwell Division 1 this season.

After suffering an opening day defeat to Didcot, Great Brickhill bounced back in style, and were put in to bat against Vale.

Though they lost George Morris (5) early on, Mark Nelson(35) and Jilesh Pattni (19) put on 50 for the next wicket.

But with both back in the pavilion, and the scoreboard reading 100-4, it was left to Aris and Austin John to breathe life back into the Great Brickhill innings as it stumbled through the middle. The duo put on 81 for the fifth wicket to put them into a good position.

But the innings would not last much longer, with the next five wickets falling in quick succession, leaving Brickhill 200 all out.

Vale’s response began well, with an opening stand of 57 before Asif Khan made the first breakthrough of the afternoon.

And from 57-1, it sparked a collapse in the home side’s order. stumbling to 78-4. Two more wickets fell at 90, 98 and then 120 as Abingdon were back i nthe pavilion inside 35 overs.

Great Brickhill’s first win of the season lifts them to eighth in the table.

In Division 3, Great Brickhill 2nds were involved in a high-scoring encounter with Oxford Downs 2nds, but came out on the wrong side of a 26 run defeat.

An excellent 122 from Oxford’s Olly Dunn helped the visitors to 318, with Kieron Burke (3-35), James Wagg (3-46) and Lawrence Armstrong (3-66) taking three each.

There were good knocks in the reply, with Dan Robinson (65) and Kieron Burke (55) reaching their half centuries, but Pravdeep Chahal’s 4-53 ensured Brickhill (292) would come up short.