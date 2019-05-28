Chavda’s century leads Milton Keynes to easy win over Eaton Bray

Nimesh Chavda’s century helped Milton Keynes hand down a fifth consecutive defeat to Eaton Bray, while scoring their second of the campaign.

Neither have made impressive starts to the season so far, with MK having won just once prior to the encounter from their opening three matches.

Winning the toss, MK opted to bat first, but it initially looked to be a bad choice. Though opener Chavda was holding up one end, Neil Gordon (11), Tejas Patel (3) and Grant Ebrahim (2) barely spent any time at the crease.

Joined by Kaushik Sunkara (59) though, Chavda picked up his century before being dismissed, bowled out by James Flecknell, for 100 exactly.

Flecknell would be the pick of the bowlers for Bray, taking 4-43, and Andrew Norris added 3-24 as MK were eventually bowled out for 242.

Norris would be Eaton Bray’s star man with the bat though, firing 61 at the top of the order as the visitors set off well.

Wes Hosking (26) and Flecknell (34) would all make decent starts, but other than Norris, no-one broke the 50 barrier and it would tell.

Daniel Ramsell claimed 3-26, while there were two each for Joe Fairbrother, Sunkara and Chavda as MK cleaned up, bowling out Eaton Bray for 199 - 43 runs shy.

The win moves MK up to seventh, one place above next weeks opponents Biddenham, who were beaten by reigning champions North Crawley on Saturday.

Alex Walker was the top-scorer at the opening of the innings, rattling off 68, but his partners were not sticking around for long.

Dean Adam (12), Rajet Nahar (14) made brief starts, while there were better knocks for John Collings (36), Sam Howe (22) and Marcus Goss (24) as North Crawley reached 198-6.

It looked to be a fairly low target though, and the door was left well-ajar for Biddenham to cause something of an upset, especially aftera decent opening stand of 52.

However, with Colin Bonnett (3-35) taking out the openers, it was left to Collings to rattle through the tail, taking 5-29, reducing Biddenham for 168.

The result leaves North Crawley second, with a match against early pace-setters Elstow up next.

Westcroft sit fourth in the table after beating city rivals New Bradwell by 77 runs.

Despite making a shaky start, which saw Westcroft toiling on 43-3, excellent middle order displays from Iqbal John, who scored 66, and Zaheer Khan’s 36-ball 45, the hosts were able to recover to a strong looking 235-8. James McMillan and Yasir Hashmi both took three apiece for New Bradwell.

The reply was off to a similarly poor start, with the visitors at one point 23-3 before Teemoor Alam and John Mulholland’s 93-run partnership got them back on track.

Alam would fall for 77, and after Mulholland followed for 29, before it became the Asad Shah show. The bowler made light work of the New Bradwell tail, taking 5-10 to skittle them for 158.

Olney Town’s Brad Swingler took 5-26 as they made light work of bottom club Luton Caribbean. While Stuart Keeping (2-15) and Ben Brown (3-32) removed the top order, Swingler saw off Caribbean for just 84, with Olney reaching 86-3 in plenty of time.