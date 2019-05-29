Cyclones win promotion with a final day double

Two victories at St George’s Park on Saturday secured back-to-back promotions for MK Cyclones.

The dodgeball club have now celebrated three promotions in their four years playing together.

But it could have been a different story when they trailed Manchester Bees 4-1. But a terrific performance from Scotland international Ross Greig helped MK turn it around, winning 14-10.

Heading into their second game, taking on third placed Leeds Dodge, Cyclones knew Dodge needed a 10-point win to jump them into the final promotion spot.

It was another nervous and feisty affair, with Leeds going ahead early on, before skipper, Ed Raven, calmed everything down and an exhausted MK celebrated another 14-10 victory at the final whistle.

The results mean that they finished 2nd in League 1, just 1 point behind Champions Wessex Wolves.

“Our goal for this season was to cement our status in League 1,” said Grieg afterwards. “But we beat Wessex on the 1st day of the season and we thought we might be better than we think!

““We had no idea just how much the players we brought into the team would improve throughout the year. Jack Murphy, Sam Richards, Elliot Webb, and Dan Jones all made incredible contributions.”