Davson leads the way for Great Brickhill

Garth Davson took three wickets and fired 62 not out as Great Brickhill moved up to fourth in Cherwell League Division 1 with a four-wicket win over Westbury.

While there were big knocks for Olly Tice (66) and Brennan Gough (94), Westbury’s 243-8 would not be enough. Davson took 3-57 and was involved in the run-outs of Tom Wilson and Tom Young.

Mark Nelson got Brickhill’s innings off to a good start with 47, but it would be Davson’s unbeaten 62 which would guide them to 247-6.

Next week, Brickhill take on third placed Cumnor.