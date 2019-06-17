Dwarves claim victory at MK Ruggerfest

The Seven Dwarves were crowned Eagle IPA Men’s Open winners at the ever-popular MK Ruggerfest on Saturday.
With more than 45 teams competing across various competitions, a cracking atmosphere was had despite the weather.
The Seven Dwarves saw off the Hammerheads in the men's final, but the ladies team was more successful, lifting the Kappa Teamwear Ladies Open after beating Try-Ceratops.
Organiser Andrew Flowers said: "A big thank you to all the 45 teams that made MKRuggerfest 2019 another resounding success despite the weather trying to trip us up.
"All of the matches played in great spirit with no cards issued throughout the day. Thankfully the sun shone through late afternoon for the live music festival.
"It was a great mixture of good quality rugby on pitches 1 – 3 along with the fancy dress and more social aspects of the game in the Men’s Beer and Ladies Social over on our slightly smaller pitch. It was also great to see so many teams at the after tournament party in fancy dress."
Awards on the day:
John Silk Award – Paul Welchy (Chelmsford)
Best Fancy Dressed Team – Drag Queens of MK
Honourable mention – The Pirates from Sunderland Flames
Character Press Men’s Beer Drinkers
Runners Up – Biggyfields 7s
Winners – Chelmsford Undertakers 7ft Under
Spinks Creative Ladies Social
Runners Up – London Irish
Winners – Hackney Gladies
Vizion Wealth Men’s Social Plate
Runners Up – Norwich RFC
Winners – Howzers Heroes
Speed One Sports Men’s Social Cup
Runners Up – The Seven Dwarves (social team)
Winners – The Mighty Beanz