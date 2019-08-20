Elstow tighten their grip on Four Counties title

North Crawley may have bid farewell to their defence of the Four Counties championship after Elstow opened up a 30 point gap at the top of Division 1 on Saturday.

While the reigning champions had a week without a fixture, Elstow took full advantage with their game in hand to crush Westcroft by nine wickets to extend their lead atop the pile.

Batting first, Westcroft lost two quick wickets as both openers departed without scoring, before two more fell to leave them 25-4. Despite steadying the ship in the middle, Westcroft lost six wickets for 24 runs to be skittled for just 98.

Elstow made light work of the chase, reaching 101-1 to claim the full 25 points.

Westcroft are now just 10 points above the relegation zone after Eaton Bray picked up points in their defeat to New Bradwell. Half centuries for Kieran Lampard (57) and Andy Overton (50 not out) saw New Bradwell reach 206-6 before bowling out Eaton Bray for 187.

Milton Keynes look set for a midtable finish in Division 1 after losing to Thurleigh on Saturday.

A win would have seen MK climb up into fourth spot with two weeks remaining, and an outside chance of snatching third from Thurleigh with two weeks remaining.

But the defeat sees MK sitting fifth inthe standings, with Biddenham 12 points above them in fourth and Olney two points behind in sixth.

MK put in an excellent bowling performance against Thurleigh, but were unstuck with the bat. They took it close though.

Navshan Nakhwa’s 3-39 kept the visitors in check on a low scoring track, holding Thurleigh for 161-9.

While the top order for MK did the business in putting them in good shape, a dramatic collapse of the lower order saw MK fold, bowled out for 157, five runs shy of the win.

This Saturday, MK travel to title contenders North Crawley.