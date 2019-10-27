First lap drama costs Verstappen in Mexican Grand Prix

It was 24-hours to forget for Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Red Bull Racing man had been stripped of his career first pole position for ignoring yellow flags in qualifying, dropping him to fourth on the grid as he sought a hat-trick win in Mexico City.

After a decent start, he got his nose ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was seeking his sixth world championship, heading into the first corner. But the Mercedes man then collided with Verstappen into Turn 2, forcing both off the road and dropping them down the field. For Alex Albon in the other Red Bull, he took full advantage to lay claim to third spot.

With the Red Bull racer then battling back through the field, he made a bold move on Valtteri Bottas - the only remaining challenger to Hamilton in the title race - and the pair clipped in the stadium section, leaving Verstappen with a puncture, having to limp the next lap to get back to the pits.

Dropping to the back of the field, Verstappen then boldly scythed through the field to eventually take sixth spot and with it the Driver of the Day tag. Albon meanwhile came unstuck with his two-stop strategy, but finished ahead of his team-mate in fifth.