Fun, sun and rugby at the Olney 7s

Apache Braves claimed the Sport Punk Men’s Open at the ever-popular Olney 7s on Saturday.

More than 30 teams scrummed down in four competitions at the rugby club, where they were blessed with wonderful weather for the weekend.

Bedford Athletic claimed the Stimpson Eves Men’s Social competition, while Lambs Rugby, who were competing in the Men’s Open, said: “Fantastic day at at Olney 7s, exceptionally well run by Olney Rugby Club.

“We were disappointed to miss out on the final, but another great day!”