Gasly improves as Verstappen is hindered in Monaco

Pierre Gasly led the way for Red Bull Racing in FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday.

The Frenchman, in his second Monaco Grand Prix, was fourth fastest in the second session of the weekend, with a time of 1:11.938. He was 0.114s faster than Max Verstappen, who was sixth, in the second session, but the Dutchman was hobbled by mechanical issues which restricted his running. Willen resident Alex Albon split the pair in his Toro Rosso. The Thai resident has good pedigree at Monaco, securing pole position in F2 last season.

Max Verstappen

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton led the way again, ahead of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.