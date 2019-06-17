Getting Boxing Clever in Milton Keynes

Youngsters are being urged to take up boxing after school to get them off the streets.

In a partnership between Thames Valley Police and MK Council, 'Boxing Clever' aims to give young people between 11 and 15 the opportunity learn how to box from top local trainers Kelly Haynes from Total Dojo, Bletchley and Kevin McCarthy from Bletchley Amateur Boxing Club.

Boxing Clever

Boxing Clever, initially launched in Reading, uses the discipline and skills taught in boxing and kickboxing to direct teenagers’ energy into developing positive behaviours and skillsets, such as self-confidence, self-discipline and self-esteem. On top of the health and fitness benefits of these sports, these skills can then be used to positively impact their lives and influence their peers.

Boxing Clever is currently being piloted in five secondary schools in Milton Keynes, with 70 children already enrolled, thanks to funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund.

PC Adrian Cafe, neighbourhood officer and founder of Boxing Clever in Milton Keynes, said: “These clubs will help to prevent young people from getting drawn into negative influences and anti-social behaviour but more importantly, these clubs will help them to grow into more confident, resilient individuals. This is achieved through peer-to-peer support as well as guidance from the coaches. The positive impact that these clubs will have on the young people enrolled and those around them should not be underestimated.”

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Lead Councillor for children and families said, “We’re really excited to launch the Boxing Clever scheme across Milton Keynes. It’s incredibly important that we provide opportunities for our young people – to learn new skills and build confidence. We believe that easy access to a disciplined sport with expert guidance will make a positive impact on both children and the community.”