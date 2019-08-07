Gold medals for Milton Keyens at world-famous Henley

The hard work all season paid off for MK Rowing Club as they picked up a gold medals at the Royal Henley Masters.

High level crews from across the world make this event the pinnacle of the Regatta season.

Womens Masters C 8+

The high performing Women’s Masters E 4+ held off Royal Chester in their semi-final. A strong race by both crews, Milton Keynes led from the start and by keeping a great rhythm pushed away to earn a place in the final.

Their final was against old rivals, Weybridge, where the determined crew led again from the start, setting well into a solid rhythm and controlled the race to win the Henley gold medal by one-and-a-half lengths. The crew was coxed expertly by Chris Wilson, stroked by Helen Smith, Paula Heywood (3), Karen Wilson (2) and Suzanne De Maine (Bow).

Women’s Masters C 8+ gave a strong and powerful row to lead from the start in the semi-final against Abingdon to win to take them to the final. Up against an unknown crew, Leys School Boat Club, both crews generated an excellent race, fighting hard off the start to the halfway point. Milton Keynes were able to power in front to finish two lengths ahead and take the Henley gold medal. Coxed again by Chris Wilson, crew consisted of Karen Wilson, Paula Heywood, Jo Heywood, Jayne Skeith, Heidi Towse, Lou Rivett and Katharine Billingham.

The third crew entered was the Women’s Masters C 4+. Another strong crew with a bye straight to the final against Aurial Kensington. Both crews had a strong start, with Milton Keynes giving a strong attack with solid rhythm but lost by a length.