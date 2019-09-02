Great Brickhill are made to wait for league crown

Great Brickhill will have to wait until next week to secure the Cherwell League Division 1 title after both they and rivals Cumnor picked up wins in the penultimate game on the season.

Brickhill’s 92-run win over Long Marston means they are 20 points clear of Cumnor heading into the final game of the season.

Mark Nelson was once again the star of the show for Great Brickhill, hitting a century at the top of the order, but the rest of the order stuttered.

With several single-digit scores down the team, Doug Aris’ 44 and Arjun Jhala’s 42 contributed greatly as the visitors were bowled out for 260.

With the rain falling though, the Duckworth-Lewis method gave Long Marston a target of 235 to chase down.

And their task was made harder when they lost two early wickets, leaving them 18-2 as Toby Brown (2-20)struck.

Despite Ewan Crawley hitting 47 and a few decent knocks in the middle, the home side never looked like troubling Brickhill’s total.

The Ramanadanpulles - Jude and Hashan - then took care of the rest - with Hashan taking 3-16 and Jude 2-13, also helping in the run-out of Archie Hammond, as Long Marston were bowled out for 168.

With Cumnor’s win over Abingdon, Brickhill can win the league at home against Twyford next Saturday.