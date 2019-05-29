Great Brickhill batsmen rule the day as they brush aside Buckingham

Bourton Road was a batsman’s paradise for Great Brickhill as they eased to a mighty 104 run win over Buckingham Town 2nds.

An opening stand of 102 put the home side into a commanding position, with George Morris (52) leading the way.

Both Jilesh Pattni and Austin John added 45 apiece, while Gareth Davson’s 44 kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Captain Doug Aris also hit 44, while an unbeaten 34 from Jude Ramanadanpulle helped Brickhill pass the 250 mark, eventually coming up shy shy of the 300 mark on 294-8.

For Buckingham, Joseph Bleasdale was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-79.

While runs were free-flowing for Brickhill, they were much harder to come by for Buckingham.

After losing Alex O’Dell for 10, Ryan Bell was quickly back in the pavilion alongside him- James Wagg taking both out with the score on 38-2.

While solid scoring helped Buckingham on to 142, two more quick wickets left them five down.

Ahad Khan and Ramanadanpulle both took two apiece in the latter stages to curtail Buckingham’s chances, with Aris taking the final wicket at 190.

The result, Great Brickhill’s second win of the season, lifts them up to fifth spot.

Next week, Brickhill host Westbury.