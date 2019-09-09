Great Brickhill cruise to championship victory

While the Cherwell League Division 1 title battle went to the final day of the season, it was a fairly routine one for Great Brickhill as their five-wicket win over Twyford was enough to see them claim the league crown.

Starting the day with a sizeable win over Cumnor - the only team able to cause an upset - Brickhill needn’t have worried too much as the challengers would go on to lose against Tiddington.

Brickhill though were not to know that, and made a strong start against Twyford as they slumped to 32-2.

There was a middle order retort from Faisal Khalid, who hit 54, and though Hasseb Ali also added 33, that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Arjun Jhala was the pick of the bowlers as he took 4-34, while Marcus Critchley also chipped in with 3-28 to reduce Twyford for 163.

It meant Great Brickhill needed 164 to win the title. And they made a brilliant start, scoring over half of those runs in the opening stand between Mark Nelson (60) and George Morris (17) before both fell with the score on 84.

After starring with the ball, Critchley would score an unbeaten 52 to help the home side to victory in the game, and indeed the championship title by 41 points.

Mark Nelson was the top runs scorer for the club this season, hitting 760 in 16 innings at an average of 54.

Jude Ramanadanpulle was the leading wicket taker, with 36 wickets in 159.1 overs at an average of 14.