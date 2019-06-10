Great Brickhill recover to victory after wobble

Great Brickhill survived a middle-order wobble to take victory over Cumnor in Cherwell League Division 1.

In a limited overs clash at the Horsepond, Cumnor were restricted to 189-7.

In response, Brickhill began solidly, with George Morris scoring 40 at the top of the order.

But regular middle-order wickets tumbled, leaving the hosts 95-6.

Doug Aris (26), Arjuna Jhala (37) and Toby Brown (38) salvaged the innings though (190-9) to win it by one wicket.

The result moves them up to third in the table.