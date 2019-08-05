Great Brickhill regain top spot as Didcot slip

The see-saw that is the Cherwell Division 1 title race took another twist on Saturday as Great Brickhill took over at the top of the table when they saw off Westbury, taking full advantage as Didcot slipped up against Cumnor.

While Brennan Gough hit a brilliant 83 for the home side, Jude Ramanadanpulle claimed 4-69, while there were two wickets apiece for Asif Khan and Arjun Jhala as Westbury went from 200-5 to 246 all out.

Brickhill’s reply got off to a strong start, with Mark Nelson’s 61 at the top of the order, while Jhala hit an unbeaten 50.

While Brickhill did scrape over the line, it got close though as they dropped nine wickets en route to 250.

The result sees them take over at the top of the pile, 15 points clear of Didcot.