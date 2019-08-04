Hamilton passes Verstappen at the death to claim Hungarian Grand Prix win

Max Verstappen missed out on victory with four laps to go at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who started from pole position for the first time, was passed by a fast charging Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages as the Brit claimed his seventh win of the season.

Verstappen held off Hamilton for more than 60 laps

Verstappen's Red Bull team were caught out by an early second stop from the reigning world champion, who switched to softer tyres late on and overcame a 22 second gap to put him under pressure at the end.

It would have been Verstappen's second win in seven days, after his brilliant drive in Germany last weekend. He did, however, claim the fastest lap of the day when he stopped after being passed by Hamilton, and was voted for as Driver of the Day.

"We were just not fast enough," Verstappen said. "I tried everything I could but it wasn't enough. But I came second and got fastest lap, so it was a good weekend. We didn't win, but it was a good day.

"We tried to one stop, but it gave them the chance to try a two stop and it worked."

Pierre Gasly in the other Red Bull had an anonymous race in sixth spot.

Heading into the summer break, Hamilton remains on top of the standings, with Verstappen now just eight points behind Valtteri Bottas in second.