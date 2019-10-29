Herring and Mizon shine for MMKAC

There were two top-class performances from MMKAC athletes Steve Herring and Paul Mizon over the weekend.

Three MMK athletes competed in the Leeds Abbey Dash 10km road race where Paul Mizon improved his 10k time by 37 seconds, recording 30:39 in 49th place to move up to third in the Club’s all-time 10km rankings. Jamie Seddon, in 126th place, knocked 17 seconds off his pb with 32:20. Alice Ritchie finished 474th (69th woman) in 38:26. 6731 finished.

Paul Mizon

Five MMK runners travelled to Germany to take part in the Frankfurt Marathon.

Steve Herring was first MMK runner to finish, knocking over three minutes off his personal best, clocking 2:36:50 to finish a fine third in the M50 race and 186th overall. This time is the 13th fastest in the Club’s all-time marathon men’s rankings and also moves him to third in the 2019 UK M50 Marathon Rankings. Daniel Webber was just six minutes over his personal best, set in London four years ago with a time of 2:42:42.

In the Women’s race, Wendy Webber clocked her third quickest time ever, just three minutes away from her lifetime best, to finish 59th in the women’s race and ninth F40 in 2:57:08. Natasha Baker, having clocked 3:14:00 in London three years ago, showed a return to form after injury with 3:26:07 in Frankfurt to finish 247th in the women’s race, running the second half six and a half minutes quicker than the first half. Katie Penrose ran her best time in three years recording 3:41:12.