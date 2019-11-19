Herring get England Cross-Country call

After a very successful year in the M50 age group, Steve Herring was chosen to represent the England M50 team for the annual British and Irish International Masters Cross Country race held this year at Aintree, Liverpool.

Racing over 6km Steve finished 16th in this age group, fourth scorer for England who finished runners-up to Northern Ireland with Scotland third.

Five MMKAC runners completed the Dirt Half Marathon, starting and finishing in Leighton Buzzard encompassing the Grand Union Canal and Stockgrove Park. Ian Wood was their first runner home in 4th place with a time of 80.06. Herbie Hopkins placed 15th (86:59) followed by Ross Wood, 60th (96.01), Neil Jones 74th (98.02) and Ben Miller 760th (2:37.50). 809 finished.

Two more local runners competed in the St Neots Half Marathon. Steve Martin knocked more than five minutes off his personal best finishing 106th (87.50) whilst Stuart Cowan was second M70, 582nd (113.51). 823 finished.